Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Malaysia: First inclusive playground for autistic children coming to Kuching

23 August 2024_ Sarawak is set to open its first inclusive playground for children with autism, located at Kuching South City Council (MBKS)...

Malaysia: First inclusive playground for autistic children coming to Kuching
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
23 August 2024_ Sarawak is set to open its first inclusive playground for children with autism, located at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Fairground Park, with completion expected by Christmas this year. The RM545,000 project will be overseen by members of the Kuching South City Council in collaboration with MBKS management. Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng expressed excitement at the start of construction, stressing the importance of creating a safe and accessible space for children with autism. The playground will include sensory equipment such as swings and slides, designed to provide a stimulating and accessible play environment. This was reported by The Borneo Post. This project represents a significant step towards inclusion and support for children with autism in the Kuching community.

