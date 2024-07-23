Malaysia: First phase of Tamu Desa Development Program launched in Sabah

22 July 2024_ The first phase of the Tamu Desa Development Program in Sabah is underway and progressing according to schedule. Business and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said 36 Tamu Desa sites in 16 districts in the state will be upgraded or built from scratch with a budget of RM7 million. Of these, 14 sites will be located in Kota Belud district, with an investment of RM2.95 million. Ewon made these statements during a briefing at the Kota Belud District Office. Utusan Borneo reports that the District Office is responsible for the implementation of the project, which is expected to be completed within the year. The project aims to improve conditions for small local traders.