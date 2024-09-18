Malaysia: First positive case of Mpox strain II detected

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 September 2024_ Malaysia has recorded its first positive case of Mpox with strain II, as announced by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan. The patient, currently in isolation and in stable condition, has not travelled abroad in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms. The patient's close contacts are being identified and monitored according to strict standard operating procedures. To date, 58 suspected cases of Mpox have been reported in the country, all of which are strain II. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. Health authorities are urging the public to be alert for symptoms and maintain high levels of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

