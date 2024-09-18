Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Fishermen report pollution of Sekah River in Nilai
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Severe pollution of the Sekah River in Nilai has been reported due to an alleged discharge of sewage from a nearby treatment plant. State committee chairman S Veerapan said the environmental agency launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a resident on September 8. Initial investigations revealed that the river was already in a critical state, with black-coloured water and a strong odour. Water samples have been taken for further analysis and the agency has ordered the plant operator to take immediate corrective measures, Berita Harian reported. The state government has stressed the importance of environmental responsibility and warned that it will not tolerate violations of environmental regulations.

