Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
Malaysia: Flood cases rise in Selangor, Kedah and Perak
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
05 October 2024_ The number of people affected by floods in Malaysia has increased slightly, with new temporary evacuation centres being opened in Selangor, Kedah and Perak. In Selangor, the number of evacuees has increased to 1,195 individuals from 286 families, while in Kedah, 248 individuals from 80 families have been registered. In Perak, the number of evacuees has increased to 121 individuals from 36 families, with evacuation centres active in several locations. The source of this information is Harian Metro. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected families, while rivers in Kedah are above warning levels but are not yet at risk of overflowing.

Tag
and Perak Kedah Perak Selangor
