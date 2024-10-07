Malaysia: Flood Mitigation Investments in Sibu

06 October 2024_ The Federal Government of Malaysia has invested RM268 million in the Sibu Flood Mitigation Project, which is divided into three phases. The first two phases, completed in 2012 and 2015, had a combined contract cost of RM183 million and have provided flood protection to over 10,000 residents. The initiative covers an area of 400 hectares, comprising residential, commercial and educational zones, including the General Task Force Barracks. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. This project is a significant step towards improving the safety and quality of life in the Sibu region, a town located in the state of Sarawak, known for its cultural diversity and natural resources.