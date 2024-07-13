Malaysia: Food tragedy in George Town, two children die from poisoning

13 July 2024_ Muhammad Luth Syaqir Muhd Sufyan, 5, died yesterday while being treated at Penang Hospital, two days after the death of his older brother. Both children were hospitalized after consuming snacks allegedly contaminated with rat poison in Kampung Padang Jat, Lubu Bakar, Kulim in Kedah. The mother, Nurain Hasmida, 31, expressed her grief and hopes that the autopsy will reveal the cause of death and that the authorities will take action. The incident sparked outrage and calls for tougher food safety regulations. The Borneo Post reports that the Ministry of Health has launched an investigation and the police are involved. The community has shown great support for the family, highlighting the need for greater vigilance on the safety of food products, especially those intended for children.