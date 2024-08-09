Malaysia: Foreign Hackers Attempt to Hack Country's Military Databases

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
09 August 2024_ Foreign hackers are attempting to access Malaysia's military databases on a daily basis, aiming to steal security data related to the South China Sea. Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Fadzli Kamal Mohd Mohaldin said that cyber attacks are ongoing and are aimed at monitoring discussions within the Malaysian Armed Forces. The hacking operations are mainly focused on obtaining information from military personnel's documents and emails. The source of this news is the New Straits Times. Malaysia and China have agreed to resolve the dispute in the South China Sea through consultations and negotiations.

Foreign hackers hacking operations pirata informatico hackers
