Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Former health minister criticizes Najib's handling of 1MDB

October 31, 2024_ Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed that during Najib Razak’s tenure as prime minister, he had suggested taking...

Malaysia: Former health minister criticizes Najib's handling of 1MDB
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed that during Najib Razak’s tenure as prime minister, he had suggested taking action against Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman and international fugitive wanted by authorities in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, but the proposal was rejected. Khairy said that this decision prevented Najib from acknowledging that he had been deceived, as he recently stated in his mea culpa. He also pointed out that Najib had ordered cabinet members not to discuss the controversial 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund embroiled in one of the world’s largest corruption scandals. Khairy questioned the credibility of Najib’s apology, saying his actions did not appear to be those of a person who had been genuinely deceived. The news was reported by 光华日报, a leading Malaysian news outlet. The 1MDB affair had a significant impact on Malaysian politics and economics, leading to international investigations and a change of government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
elio He He had been deceived as He recently stated
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza