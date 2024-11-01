October 31, 2024_ Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed that during Najib Razak’s tenure as prime minister, he had suggested taking action against Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman and international fugitive wanted by authorities in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, but the proposal was rejected. Khairy said that this decision prevented Najib from acknowledging that he had been deceived, as he recently stated in his mea culpa. He also pointed out that Najib had ordered cabinet members not to discuss the controversial 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund embroiled in one of the world’s largest corruption scandals. Khairy questioned the credibility of Najib’s apology, saying his actions did not appear to be those of a person who had been genuinely deceived. The news was reported by 光华日报, a leading Malaysian news outlet. The 1MDB affair had a significant impact on Malaysian politics and economics, leading to international investigations and a change of government.