Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Former PM Najib Razak to face 25 charges in 1MDB case

Malaysia: Former PM Najib Razak to face 25 charges in 1MDB case
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
30 October 2024_ The Kuala Lumpur High Court has set December 2, 2024 as the date for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to answer to 25 charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case. Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah set a 97-day period to hear the defence, which will start on December 2 and end on November 7, 2025. Najib, 71, is accused of using his position to gain an advantage of 2.3 billion Malaysian ringgit and money laundering to the same amount. The court found that the prosecution had presented a sufficient proof case for all 25 charges. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The 1MDB case is one of the biggest corruption scandals in Malaysian history, involving billions of dollars in public funds.

