Malaysia: Funding Request for Kuala Penyu Sports Complex

12 October 2024_ Pembantu Menteri Kerja Raya, Datuk Limus Jury, has expressed hope that the Federal Government will allocate funds for the construction of the Kuala Penyu Sports Complex in the upcoming Budget 2025, scheduled for 18 October. Although the project was approved several years ago, the work has been delayed due to government changes. Limus stressed that the site has already been prepared and there is no reason why the government should not proceed with the construction. He also highlighted the importance of promoting sports activities for the well-being of the local community. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. The Kuala Penyu Sports Complex is expected to be a major infrastructure for the promotion of sports in the region.