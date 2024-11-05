Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Malaysia: Gagasan Rakyat Sabah begins discussions on polling station allocation

05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
05 November 2024_ Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah has set up a negotiating committee to discuss seat distribution ahead of the upcoming state elections. Party president Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that the committee will be chaired by deputy president Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. The discussions will initially focus on the component parties of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, but are also open to other political parties supporting the unity government. The committee is also preparing for the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Conference, scheduled for 8 to 10 November, which will be attended by about 6,000 delegates. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Gagasan Rakyat is a Malaysian political party operating in the state of Sabah, which aims to serve the local community ahead of elections due by October next year.

