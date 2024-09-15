Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: GISBH admits sexual abuse cases, investigation underway

September 14, 2024_ Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH) has acknowledged that there have been isolated incidents of sexual abuse...

Malaysia: GISBH admits sexual abuse cases, investigation underway
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH) has acknowledged that there have been isolated incidents of sexual abuse within its organization in the past. CEO Nasiruddin Ali said those incidents were handled internally, but did not provide further details. Recently, police conducted an operation that resulted in the rescue of 402 children and the arrest of 171 people in shelters suspected of being linked to GISBH. Investigations into alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of children continue, as reported by BH Ahad. GISBH has denied any involvement with shelters and said it is open to dialogue on these matters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GISBH has denied been have been associazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza