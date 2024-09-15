Malaysia: GISBH admits sexual abuse cases, investigation underway

September 14, 2024_ Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH) has acknowledged that there have been isolated incidents of sexual abuse within its organization in the past. CEO Nasiruddin Ali said those incidents were handled internally, but did not provide further details. Recently, police conducted an operation that resulted in the rescue of 402 children and the arrest of 171 people in shelters suspected of being linked to GISBH. Investigations into alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of children continue, as reported by BH Ahad. GISBH has denied any involvement with shelters and said it is open to dialogue on these matters.