Malaysia: Golden Goose opens its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur, an important step for the Italian brand

September 28, 2024_ Golden Goose, the renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, has opened its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur, marking its entry into the Malaysian market. Founded 24 years ago in Venice, the company recorded a net revenue of €307 million in the first half of 2024, up 12% from the previous year. CEO for Asia Pacific, Mauro Maggioni, highlighted the importance of this opening, highlighting the growth opportunities in the region. The boutique, located at The Exchange TRX, reflects the brand's commitment to art and creativity, which are core values for Golden Goose. The news was reported by thepeak.com.my. The opening of the boutique represents an opportunity for Malaysian consumers to get closer to a brand that combines fashion and culture, typical of Italian design.