Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
31 July 2024_ Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza has opened in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, offering a unique experience with its bottomless pizza...

Malaysia: Gordon Ramsay brings Italian pizza to Sunway Pyramid
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza has opened in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, offering a unique experience with its bottomless pizza offering. Among the specialties, the pizzas with Italian ingredients such as buffalo mozzarella and pulled lamb stand out, prepared with exclusive recipes and a dough leavened for three days. Head chef Muhammad Shadieq Romai Nor highlighted the importance of fresh, high-quality ingredients, including selected spices and imported meat. Visitors can also enjoy dishes such as lasagna and Italian desserts, making the dining experience a true journey into the flavors of Italy, as reported by sinarplus.sinarharian.com.my. Ramsay's initiative aims to satisfy Malaysian palates with a gastronomic offer that celebrates the Italian culinary tradition.

