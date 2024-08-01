Malaysia: Gordon Ramsay brings Italian pizza to Sunway Pyramid

31 July 2024_ Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza has opened in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, offering a unique experience with its bottomless pizza offering. Among the specialties, the pizzas with Italian ingredients such as buffalo mozzarella and pulled lamb stand out, prepared with exclusive recipes and a dough leavened for three days. Head chef Muhammad Shadieq Romai Nor highlighted the importance of fresh, high-quality ingredients, including selected spices and imported meat. Visitors can also enjoy dishes such as lasagna and Italian desserts, making the dining experience a true journey into the flavors of Italy, as reported by sinarplus.sinarharian.com.my. Ramsay's initiative aims to satisfy Malaysian palates with a gastronomic offer that celebrates the Italian culinary tradition.