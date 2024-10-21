Malaysia: Government assures Kampung Sembulan Tengah residents over demolition of structures

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 October 2024_ Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya has reassured residents of Kampung Sembulan Tengah that there will be no massive demolition on November 1. During a visit to the village, he explained that only unsafe structures and those whose owners consent to them will be torn down by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK). Shahelmey also stressed that demolitions will not happen without prior notice and that residents will be informed of the next steps. The issue of redevelopment of the village is still under discussion, with the government committed to ensuring that residents are provided with adequate accommodation, The Borneo Post reported. The government is working on a plan to ensure that residents are not left without a place to live during the redevelopment process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza