Malaysia: Government begins setting up Giant Economy Commission (SEGiM)

Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
27 August 2024_ The Malaysian government is committed to establishing the Giant Economy Commission (SEGiM) after tabling a bill on the welfare of gig...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
27 August 2024_ The Malaysian government is committed to establishing the Giant Economy Commission (SEGiM) after tabling a bill on the welfare of gig economy workers, expected in October. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed the importance of expediting the establishment of the commission to ensure long-term protection and retraining opportunities for affected workers. In addition, a programme is planned that will provide free training and allowances for gig economy workers so they can continue working, thesun.my reported. The commission is a groundbreaking step, as few countries have taken such an approach to supporting workers in a growing sector like the gig economy.

