Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
14:03
Malaysia: Government condemns the murder of Ismail Haniyeh

31 July 2024_ The Malaysian government has expressed strong condemnation of the murder of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran. During a...

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ The Malaysian government has expressed strong condemnation of the murder of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran. During a Jemaah Menteri meeting, government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil stressed the need for an immediate investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Furthermore, the government expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and sent its condolences to the family of Haniyeh, former Palestinian Prime Minister. The news was reported by Berita Harian.

