Malaysia: Government confirms universal access to education despite criticism

3 October 2024_ The Malaysian government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to education for all citizens, regardless of their social class, despite rumours of possible cuts in subsidies for wealthy families. Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir stressed that educational opportunities must be available to all, including the B40, M40 and T20 groups, which represent the lowest, middle and highest income groups respectively. Zambry also rejected allegations of discrimination, saying that the government is aware of the real needs of families and that criticism must be constructive. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The minister made the remarks at an academic awards event, highlighting the importance of equitable education for the progress of Malaysian society.