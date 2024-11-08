Malaysia: Government considers nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags by 2026

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is considering a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags to be implemented by 2026. Similar policies are currently in place in states such as Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, where the use of biodegradable bags is also being promoted. The ministry has received positive feedback from meetings with state governments and local authorities, and plans to continue these consultations in other regions. Additionally, NRES is working to improve sustainable plastic management and address plastic pollution in marine ecosystems. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The ministry is working with various stakeholders, including NGOs and industries, to raise awareness about plastic sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
