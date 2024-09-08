Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Government criticizes social media platforms for ineffectiveness in fighting online crimes

Malaysia: Government criticizes social media platforms for ineffectiveness in fighting online crimes
08 settembre 2024
07 September 2024_ Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has denounced the inefficiency of social media platforms in countering criminal activities, despite holding 21 meetings with them. Fadzil stressed that these platforms are not proactively identifying criminal trends, but are only waiting for reports from users. To address the problem, the government has introduced a new regulatory framework for regulating social media services, which will come into force next year. Platforms that fail to comply with the regulations could face sanctions, including fines and other punitive measures. The news was reported by bernama.com. The government is also looking into online safety for minors, in response to recent incidents involving child protection.

