Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Government demands an apology from Meta for removing Anwar Ibrahim's post

Malaysia: Government demands an apology from Meta for removing Anwar Ibrahim's post
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ The Malaysian government has officially requested an apology from Meta for the removal of two Facebook posts by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim regarding the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The request was made during a meeting between Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Salim Fateh Din with Meta representatives. The government also requested a detailed explanation of the actions taken by Meta. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Anwar Ibrahim is the Prime Minister of Malaysia, while Ismail Haniyeh was a prominent political leader of Hamas, a Palestinian organization.

