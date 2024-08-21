Malaysia: Government does not plan monkeypox vaccination

21 August 2024_ The Malaysian government has announced that there are currently no plans to implement a vaccination program against monkeypox, also known as Mpox, for the population. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that there have been no reported cases of infection in the country, so there is no need for such a program. However, the government will continue to monitor the situation and take preventive measures to avoid any possible spread. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo, a major news source in Malaysia. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, but the government remains vigilant to ensure public health.