Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Malaysia: Government evaluates new law against cyberbullying
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
18 July 2024_ The Malaysian government is examining the need for a new law to address cyberbullying incidents, the Dewan Rakyat was told on Thursday. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this law will have to adapt to changes in future media and current needs. The issue was discussed at a meeting on cyberbullying, co-chaired by several ministers, including Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. Currently, existing laws dealing with cyberbullying include sections of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the New Straits Times reports. The new law aims to strengthen protection against cyberbullying in Malaysia.

