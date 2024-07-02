Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Malaysia: Government intervenes to help flood victims

2 July 2024_ The state and federal governments of Malaysia have expressed great concern for those affected by the recent floods and promised...

Malaysia: Government intervenes to help flood victims
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ The state and federal governments of Malaysia have expressed great concern for those affected by the recent floods and promised assistance to all victims. State Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor announced special relief packages to support those affected. The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) will also provide assistance. Local authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation closely, especially in areas with heavy rain. The Borneo Post reports that a woman lost her life in Kampung Sugud due to floods on Sunday. The government is working with relevant agencies to speed up flood mitigation projects and ensure aid reaches victims quickly.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
