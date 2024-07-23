Malaysia: Government plans to repatriate students to Bangladesh

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ The Malaysian government is planning to repatriate all Malaysian citizens, including students, in Bangladesh due to increasing unrest. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the safety of students was a top priority. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan informed that arrangements are underway with several agencies, including the National Security Council and AirAsia, to organize the return. An AirAsia A330 plane will land at Dhaka International Airport tomorrow morning to evacuate 192 Malaysians, including 124 students. The New Straits Times reports it. The unrest in Bangladesh is due to violent protests against a quota system for government jobs.

