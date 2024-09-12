Malaysia: Government steps up efforts to reduce drug addiction

11 September 2024_ The Malaysian government is strengthening its commitment to reducing the rate of drug addiction in the country through the implementation of various rehabilitation and treatment programmes. Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah highlighted the importance of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (AADK) in providing continuous and comprehensive training in the treatment and management of drug addicts. In addition, the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) plays a crucial role in supporting individuals in overcoming addiction by providing skills and psychological support. Shamsul highlighted the need for collaboration between the government, NGOs and families to ensure adequate support for clients in rehabilitation, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The recent passage of a new Drug Rehabilitation Act aims to improve access to treatment and promote voluntary rehabilitation.