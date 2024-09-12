Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Government steps up efforts to reduce drug addiction

11 September 2024_ The Malaysian government is strengthening its commitment to reducing the rate of drug addiction in the country through the...

Malaysia: Government steps up efforts to reduce drug addiction
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 September 2024_ The Malaysian government is strengthening its commitment to reducing the rate of drug addiction in the country through the implementation of various rehabilitation and treatment programmes. Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah highlighted the importance of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (AADK) in providing continuous and comprehensive training in the treatment and management of drug addicts. In addition, the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) plays a crucial role in supporting individuals in overcoming addiction by providing skills and psychological support. Shamsul highlighted the need for collaboration between the government, NGOs and families to ensure adequate support for clients in rehabilitation, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The recent passage of a new Drug Rehabilitation Act aims to improve access to treatment and promote voluntary rehabilitation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
treatment programmes sequenziario treatment commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza