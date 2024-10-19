Malaysia: Government to introduce targeted fuel subsidies in 2025

October 18, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced the introduction of targeted fuel subsidies from 2025, to prevent foreigners and the wealthy from benefiting from such aid. This measure is expected to reduce the number of beneficiaries to less than 15% of the population, ensuring that only the most vulnerable groups receive support. The government estimates that it will save around 8 billion Malaysian ringgit, which will be reinvested in sectors such as health and education. The news was reported by Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe. This initiative comes amid economic reforms aimed at improving the well-being of the Malaysian population.