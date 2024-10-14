Malaysia: Govt waits for minimum wage hike before implementing GST

13 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will only happen if the minimum wage is increased to RM3,000-RM4,000. Currently, the minimum wage in Malaysia is set at RM1,500. Anwar stressed the importance of not burdening the poorest citizens with this tax and called for time to ensure an adequate wage increase. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, addressed the issue of GST in a meeting with the Gabungan Dewan Perniagaan dan Perindustrian Cina Malaysia (ACCCIM), highlighting the need for a fair and sustainable tax system.