Malaysia: Health Ministry Reassures on Safety of Generic Drugs

08 November 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Malaysia has confirmed that generic drugs in the country are safe and effective, meeting rigorous standards set by the Drug Regulatory Authority. Each generic drug must pass bioequivalence tests to ensure that it has the same therapeutic effects as branded drugs. In addition, the national drug policy promotes access to affordable medicines, supporting the availability of high-quality treatments. The ministry also stressed that savings from generic drugs can be reinvested to improve national health services. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Generic drugs are cheaper versions of branded drugs, which do not involve initial research and marketing costs.