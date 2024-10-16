Malaysia: Heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur cause landslides and floods

15 October 2024_ Heavy rains hit the Selangor region and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, causing landslides and flooding in several areas of the Malaysian capital. The floods disrupted public transport services and damaged infrastructure, forcing the closure of the SMART tunnel and affecting monorail services. Videos show landslides near Taman Melawati, with mud and debris flowing down the slopes, while downed trees hit parked vehicles. The situation has raised concerns among residents, given the proximity of the landslides to homes, Sin Chew Daily reports. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urge citizens to pay attention to weather reports.