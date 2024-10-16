Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur cause landslides and floods

15 October 2024_ Heavy rains hit the Selangor region and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, causing landslides and flooding in several areas...

Malaysia: Heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur cause landslides and floods
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 October 2024_ Heavy rains hit the Selangor region and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, causing landslides and flooding in several areas of the Malaysian capital. The floods disrupted public transport services and damaged infrastructure, forcing the closure of the SMART tunnel and affecting monorail services. Videos show landslides near Taman Melawati, with mud and debris flowing down the slopes, while downed trees hit parked vehicles. The situation has raised concerns among residents, given the proximity of the landslides to homes, Sin Chew Daily reports. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urge citizens to pay attention to weather reports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur Heavy rains hit flooding
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza