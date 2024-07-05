Malaysia: High bankruptcy rate in Sabah between 2020 and 2022

4 July 2024_ Sabah is among the states with the highest number of bankruptcies recorded in Malaysia between 2020 and May 2022, with 1,642 cases out of a total of 17,599 nationwide. Sabah Chief Minister Datin Seri Juliah Salag's wife highlighted the importance of managing finances wisely at an event in Tuaran. Malaysia's Insolvency Department released nearly 40,000 people from the bankruptcy list up to February under the Second Chance Policy. Juliah urged parents to be role models for their children and ensure proper moral and religious education. Utusan Borneo reports it. The Jerayawara programme, now in its 18th year, will continue to raise awareness about financial management and other aspects of family life.