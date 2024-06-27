Malaysia: Historic buildings of Kuala Lumpur in a state of disrepair

27 June 2024_ Several historic buildings in Kuala Lumpur, once symbols of prestige, are now in a state of abandonment and lack adequate maintenance. This situation is disfiguring the urban landscape, especially in the eyes of foreign tourists. The lack of restoration and conservation interventions has led to visible degradation of these structures. Local authorities are urged to take steps to preserve the Malaysian capital's architectural heritage. Harian Metro reports it. The current situation raises concerns about the management of the city's cultural and tourism heritage.