Malaysia: Home quarantine abolished for COVID-19 positives

5 July 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Health announced the cancellation of the home isolation order for COVID-19 positives. Health Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Ahmad confirmed that the new protocols no longer require infected people to isolate themselves at home. Patients with severe symptoms will need to go to healthcare facilities to obtain a medical certificate for leave. However, those who test positive are encouraged to stay at home and avoid close contact with other people for social responsibility.光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh) reports it. The decision follows a review of standard operating procedures and COVID-19 guidelines by the Ministry of Health.