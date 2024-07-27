Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Hsinchu mayor suspended for corruption, deputy takes charge

27 July 2024_ The mayor of Hsinchu, Gao Hong'an, has been suspended from office after being sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for...

Malaysia: Hsinchu mayor suspended for corruption, deputy takes charge
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ The mayor of Hsinchu, Gao Hong'an, has been suspended from office after being sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for corruption. Vice Mayor Qiu Chenyuan will temporarily assume mayoral duties during the suspension period. Gao announced plans to appeal the ruling and released a video to explain his situation. Gao's conviction sparked widespread debate about corruption in local politics. The news is reported by 中國時報. Hsinchu is a city in Malaysia known for its vibrant tech community and for being a major innovation hub.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major innovation hub mayor been Vice Mayor Qiu Chenyuan will temporarily
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza