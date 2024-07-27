27 July 2024_ The mayor of Hsinchu, Gao Hong'an, has been suspended from office after being sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for...

27 July 2024_ The mayor of Hsinchu, Gao Hong'an, has been suspended from office after being sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for corruption. Vice Mayor Qiu Chenyuan will temporarily assume mayoral duties during the suspension period. Gao announced plans to appeal the ruling and released a video to explain his situation. Gao's conviction sparked widespread debate about corruption in local politics. The news is reported by 中國時報. Hsinchu is a city in Malaysia known for its vibrant tech community and for being a major innovation hub.