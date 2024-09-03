Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: HSR High Speed Rail Project Back in Question

03 September 2024_ The high-speed rail (HSR) project linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore has returned to the forefront of political debate in Malaysia...

Malaysia: HSR High Speed Rail Project Back in Question
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 September 2024_ The high-speed rail (HSR) project linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore has returned to the forefront of political debate in Malaysia after the government announced it would proceed if costs could be significantly reduced. Initially scrapped in 2018 by then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad due to financial concerns, the project has seen an estimated cost reduction to around RM70 billion from the previous RM110 billion. However, the withdrawal of some Japanese companies has raised concerns about the financial sustainability of the project, malaysiakini.com reported, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of the ambitious infrastructure plan. The Malaysian government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is seeking to attract private investment to minimise the financial impact on state coffers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
HSR high speed Rail project back Malaysian government Malesia Kuala Lumpur
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza