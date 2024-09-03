Malaysia: HSR High Speed Rail Project Back in Question

03 September 2024_ The high-speed rail (HSR) project linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore has returned to the forefront of political debate in Malaysia after the government announced it would proceed if costs could be significantly reduced. Initially scrapped in 2018 by then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad due to financial concerns, the project has seen an estimated cost reduction to around RM70 billion from the previous RM110 billion. However, the withdrawal of some Japanese companies has raised concerns about the financial sustainability of the project, malaysiakini.com reported, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of the ambitious infrastructure plan. The Malaysian government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is seeking to attract private investment to minimise the financial impact on state coffers.