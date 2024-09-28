Malaysia: Illy Caffè brings Italian taste to Kuala Lumpur with Maritozzi

September 27, 2024_ Illy Caffè has opened a new location in Nu Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, combining the tradition of Italian coffee with Maritozzi, a typical Roman dessert. The café is not only a place to enjoy premium coffee, but also offers a variety of Maritozzi, both sweet and savory, created in collaboration with chef Anis Nabilah. The opening was attended by DJ ALVN, making the event a unique entertainment experience for coffee lovers. The news was reported by suara.tv, highlighting how Italy continues to influence food culture in Malaysia. Illy Caffè is not just a café, but also a learning center for coffee enthusiasts, thanks to the presence of the Università del Caffè.