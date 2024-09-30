Malaysia: Illy Caffè opens new outlet in Kuala Lumpur with an Italian touch

September 30, 2024_ Illy Caffè has opened a new store in NU Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, to bring coffee enthusiasts closer to a high-quality experience. The opening is accompanied by the launch of the new range of Maritozzi, typical Italian sweets, which offer different savory and sweet variations. In addition, Illy Coffee University is present in Malaysia, offering courses for enthusiasts and supporting coffee farmers around the world. The news is reported by kitepunye.com. Illy Caffè is committed to ensuring a unique experience, combining Italian tradition with local innovation.