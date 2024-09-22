Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Importance of Political Cooperation in Sabah for Upcoming Elections

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
22 September 2024_ Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has stressed the importance of cooperation between local and national parties to ensure political stability in Sabah state. Speaking at an annual meeting of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, he highlighted that the alliance between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) is crucial to tackle the upcoming state elections. Hajiji also said that unlike Sarawak, Sabah does not yet have a local-only political alliance for future elections. The source of this news is The Borneo Post. GRS is a political alliance that includes several local and national parties, while PH is the current ruling coalition in Sabah state.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
