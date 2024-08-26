Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Improving the fight against human trafficking

August 25, 2024_ Malaysia has improved its ranking in the US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report, moving to Tier 2. Deputy Prime...

Malaysia: Improving the fight against human trafficking
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ Malaysia has improved its ranking in the US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report, moving to Tier 2. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stressed the importance of continued surveillance and raising awareness among industry players to address human trafficking and forced labor. Fadillah noted that despite progress, it is crucial that relevant ministries continue to seek new strategies to combat forced labor. In 2023, Malaysia recorded 12 cases of human trafficking, a decrease from previous years. This news was reported by nst.com.my. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, is committed to improving its international reputation in the fight against human trafficking.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
