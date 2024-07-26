Malaysia: Increase in air pollution in Penang, authorities warn the population

25 July 2024_ In Penang, the air pollution index continues to rise, prompting Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Wei Zisen to recommend citizens limit outdoor activities and hydrate properly. As of 9am, the pollution index reached worrying values, with areas such as Subang Jaya and Bukit Mertajam recording peaks of 92, 77 and 76 respectively. Wei attributed the increase in pollution to smoke from fires in Indonesia and a lack of recent rain in the region. The situation has raised public health concerns, but there are currently no reports of an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have underlined the importance of following health indications to protect the health of citizens.