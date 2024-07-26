Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Increase in air pollution in Penang, authorities warn the population

25 July 2024_ In Penang, the air pollution index continues to rise, prompting Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Wei Zisen to recommend...

Malaysia: Increase in air pollution in Penang, authorities warn the population
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ In Penang, the air pollution index continues to rise, prompting Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Wei Zisen to recommend citizens limit outdoor activities and hydrate properly. As of 9am, the pollution index reached worrying values, with areas such as Subang Jaya and Bukit Mertajam recording peaks of 92, 77 and 76 respectively. Wei attributed the increase in pollution to smoke from fires in Indonesia and a lack of recent rain in the region. The situation has raised public health concerns, but there are currently no reports of an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have underlined the importance of following health indications to protect the health of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
air pollution index continues inquinamento pollution index
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza