Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Increase in cases of missing children and adolescents in 2024
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
19 July 2024_ In Malaysia, 30 teenagers and 12 children were reported missing in 2024. Since 2010, 35 children have been reported missing, with the youngest just one year old. National police chief Tan Sri Razarudin has announced that it is no longer necessary to wait 24 hours to report the disappearance of a loved one. Some cases of disappearance are shrouded in mystery, such as that of a six-year-old girl who disappeared in 2019. This was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). Malaysia continues to combat human trafficking, with internationally recognized progress.

