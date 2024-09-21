Malaysia: Increase in homelessness in Kedah due to floods

September 21, 2024_ Floods in Kedah state have forced 7,877 people to flee their homes, an increase of 1,016 from the previous day. The displaced have been accommodated in 42 evacuation centers, with the majority of refugees coming from Kota Setar and Pendang districts. Local authorities have reported that six rivers in the region are at dangerous levels, while one is on alert. The situation continues to evolve, with authorities closely monitoring water levels and the safety of the displaced. This is reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Flooding in Kedah is a recurring event, often triggered by heavy monsoon rains that hit the region.