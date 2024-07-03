Malaysia: Increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents

2 July 2024_ Mental health problems among Malaysian children and adolescents aged 5-15 years increased to 16.5% in 2023, compared to 7.9% in 2019. This increase was noted by National Health Morbidity Survey (NHMS) conducted by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM). Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was a doubling of cases in just four years. The statement was made in response to a question from Tanjung Karang independent MP Datuk Dr Zulkaferi Hanapi regarding the KKM's data and action plans to address the issue. Berita Harian reports it. The Ministry of Health is working on strategies to improve mental health support and resources for young people.