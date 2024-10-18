Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Increase in missing children cases in the country
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Malaysia’s Home Affairs Minister Dato’ Seri Saifuddin revealed that the country has an average of two cases of missing children per day, with a total of 3,847 cases from 2020 to September 2024. The main reasons for disappearances include seeking freedom, friendships or relationships, as well as family misunderstandings. The Minister noted that 96% of missing children under the age of 18 have been found, but ten of them were found dead. The source of this information is Kwong Wah Yit Poh. Saifuddin also urged parents not to wait 24 hours to report a missing child, especially for minors, and noted that girls account for 74% of missing cases.

