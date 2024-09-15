Malaysia: Increase in special payments for Sabah and Sarawak recognises constitutional rights

14 September 2024_ United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick has announced an increase in the special payments for Sabah and Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million, recognising Sabah’s 40% right. Ewon expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for this decision, stressing the importance of this constitutional recognition. He further said that there will be further discussions between the Sabah and Federal governments to address outstanding issues related to this right. The remarks were made during a visit to Kg. Dabak, accompanied by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, as reported by The Borneo Post. Ewon noted that the Sabah government officially submitted its request on June 18 and that there will be discussions at the Working Committee level for the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).