Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Increase in special payments for Sabah and Sarawak recognises constitutional rights

14 September 2024_ United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick has announced an increase in the special payments...

Malaysia: Increase in special payments for Sabah and Sarawak recognises constitutional rights
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 September 2024_ United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick has announced an increase in the special payments for Sabah and Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million, recognising Sabah’s 40% right. Ewon expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for this decision, stressing the importance of this constitutional recognition. He further said that there will be further discussions between the Sabah and Federal governments to address outstanding issues related to this right. The remarks were made during a visit to Kg. Dabak, accompanied by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, as reported by The Borneo Post. Ewon noted that the Sabah government officially submitted its request on June 18 and that there will be discussions at the Working Committee level for the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sabah government special payments Sabah discussions at
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza