August 27, 2024_ Malaysian police have stepped up checks at Border Guard (GOF) checkpoints across the country to contain the spread of mpox, an infectious disease. The police chief said these measures are necessary to ensure public safety and prevent outbreaks. In addition, interagency discussions are underway to address search and rescue operations following a recent land subsidence in Kuala Lumpur. Authorities are also looking into the differences between mpox and Covid-19 to better inform the public, thestar.com.my reported. The Border Guard is a law enforcement agency that is responsible for border security and preventing cross-border crime.