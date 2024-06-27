Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Malaysia: Increased traffic of RON95 oil at the border

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 June 2024_ The introduction of the new pricing and subsidy system for diesel in Malaysia has caused an increase in traffic of vehicles purchasing RON95 oil at the border. Petrol stations are crowded with cars, especially Proton Waja, refueling repeatedly before returning to neighboring towns. Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Azman Ismail confirmed a reduction in diesel sales and an increase in oil sales. However, there is no precise data available as the new system was implemented recently. Harian Metro reports that 27 cases of oil smuggling were recorded, with a total of 4,005 liters seized. Azman also mentioned the difficulty of monitoring continuous traffic due to lack of staff, but proposed the installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance.

