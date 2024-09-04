Malaysia: India Eyes Kuala Lumpur as Hub for Southeast Asia Market

03 September 2024_ India is looking to leverage Malaysia’s position as ASEAN chair in 2025 to establish Kuala Lumpur as a trade hub in Southeast Asia. Both countries, which are pursuing policies of openness towards the East, aim to strengthen economic and trade ties, with India poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. Recently, the leaders of Malaysia and India upgraded bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, promising synergies in various sectors, including technology and tourism. The news was reported by bernama.com. The meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi resulted in 12 memoranda of understanding, highlighting the commitment of both countries to work together for economic and social progress.