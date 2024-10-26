Malaysia: Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia collaborate on maritime security

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia are strengthening their cooperation to improve maritime safety in the Strait of Malacca and the Singapore Strait. This cooperation is being done through the Tripartite Technical Group (TTEG) forum, established in 1975, which is committed to ensuring safety of navigation and protecting the maritime environment. Various projects aimed at improving navigation safety and managing vessel traffic were presented at a meeting held in Bali, Indonesia. The initiatives include guidelines for shelters for ships in distress and standard operating procedures for the use of virtual navigation tools. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. This meeting is a significant step towards ensuring maritime safety in one of the world's busiest trade routes.

